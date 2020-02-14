4K Valentines for local veterans

U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill’s Office recently delivered more than 4,000 Valentines for veterans. Residents across northern New Jersey in the 11th District participated in the program to say, "thank you" to veterans and to spread the love.

“My team and I are blown away by the fantastic response to our first Valentines for Veterans program,” said Sherrill. “I’d especially like to thank all the students from across our community who made beautiful, heartfelt valentines.”

The Valentine's were delivered to;

Picatinny Arsenal, East Orange VA Medical Center, Montclair State University Office of Veteran & Military Resources, Operation Sisterhood, GI Go Fund, Local VFW and American Legion Posts, New Jersey Firemen’s Home (Boonton), Parsippany Police Department.