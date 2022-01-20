COVID-19 testing site to open January 25 at the fairgrounds

A walk-in COVID-19 testing site will open Tuesday, January 25 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds: 37 Plains Rd. Augusta, N.J.

Both rapid and saliva PCR tests will be performed on site. According to Vault Health, rapid results are expected to be available within 15 minutes, and PCR results should be available within 72 hours.

Both tests are available to residents ages four and older at no cost.

Currently, the county is estimating that 400 tests will be performed each day. The total number of tests available daily will be dependent upon how quickly the site’s staff is able to administer them.

Schedule: Sussex County Fairgrounds Testing Site

• Tuesday, January 25: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, January 26: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

• Friday, January 28: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• Sunday, January 30: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The testing site’s schedule is expected to be updated each week at sussex.nj.us/covidtest.

The Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing can be reached at 973-579-0570 Ext. 1211

Sussex County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers assist with the testing site’s operations, and various other needs within the county. Those interested in becoming a CERT or MRC volunteer can find more information by visiting sussex.nj.us, clicking on the “Links” tab, and scrolling down to “Volunteer Opportunities.”