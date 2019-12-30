Free screening of film about Bipolar Disorder

NAMI Sussex invites the public attend to a Monday, Jan. 13 free screening of the documentary film "Living with Bipolar Disorder," made available through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The film features three people with bipolar disorder who have received treatment and are living in recovery, as well as the widow of a man who died by suicide while most likely suffering from the illness.

Viewers will learn essential information on bipolar disorder and can find hope in knowing that the illness is treatable and manageable. Following the film, Q & A and discussion will be led by Annette Hoffman, Ph.D.

The event will be held at Bridgeway, 93 Stickles Pond Rd. in Newton from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Advance registration is not required.

NAMI Sussex is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an all-volunteer non-profit organization providing support, education and advocacy on behalf of individuals and families affected by mental illness. For more information, visit www.nami-sussex-nj.org, or call 973-214-0632.