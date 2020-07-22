$!How to make the most of Summer 2020

It’s staycation season—and everyone’s turning to Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio to make their backyards feel less like home, and more like paradise.
Sussex County residents have been turning to the local supply store for everything from mulch and pavers to fire pit kits, outdoor kitchens, and materials to build retaining walls.
Why?
The pros at Athenia, which has been located on route 23 since the ‘80s, have a level of expertise—and customer service—that just can’t be matched.
“Awesome experience, the staff knows the product and what’s best for your project. Pricing is the best around and far better than the big box stores,” says recent customer Travis B. “The guys in the yard carefully help load your vehicle and are very friendly. They have earned a customer for life!”
Here are a few of the most popular backyard additions Sussex County residents have been making this summer with help from Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio:
1. Firepits, waterfalls, or both:
Athenia Mason Supply carries a range of fire pit kits, perfect for lounging around with a smore or a glass of wine. Take a traditional route, or go for something a little more unique, such as this Cambridge Evolution 360. The guys at Athenia will make sure you have everything you need to get it set up in your backyard.
Just want to put in a waterfall? By itself or into your pool? Athenia Mason Supply can make that happen too.
2. Outdoor fireplaces
Let’s face it—the whole family has been stuck inside since March. It’s time to bring the living room outdoors. An outdoor fireplace kit, plus some cozy outside furniture, livens up the extra outdoor space and offers the family an additional area to relax—and get outdoors while doing so.
3. Retaining walls and garden materials
Hop on the quarantine garden trend and start planting! Athenia Mason Supply carries all of the mulch and soil you need—plus materials to create your own walkways and retaining walls.
Athenia Mason Supply is following all government and CDC guidelines to keep customers safe.
To start your next backyard project, visit Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio.
www.route23patio.com
69 Route 23
Hamburg, NJ 07419
973-875-3287