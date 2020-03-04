Kittatinny at Meet of Champions

Swim News: Kittatinny Regional High School (KRHS) swimmers had outstanding performances at the Meet of Champions in southern New Jersey recently.

Only 11 individual swimmers and 5 relay teams from the local area qualified for the meet at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell, NJ. Of those, only 5 swimmers advanced to Finals on Sunday; two of which were Cougar swimmers.

Freshman Clare Schwartz was the lone girl from Sussex County making it on to finals. She made the podium with a 16th Place in the 50 Free, resetting her school record in the process from a 24.63 to a 24.54.

Another impressive swim was Jordan Maruska’s 25th finish in Prelims in her 200 Free, dropping 1.63 seconds off her all-time best, and narrowly missing a spot in Finals. Her time came within 11/100ths of a second of the school record.

In his last meet for Kittatinny in his illustrious career, KRHS enior Jake Riva set new school records in the 200 IM and 100 Free, making finals in both, and finishing 3rd in the state in his 100 Free. His school record in the 100 Free is a new mark of 46.14. The 200 IM record of 1:58.35, previously set by Brandon Tutty 2013, is now as 1:56.58.

Boys 400 Free Relay of Sean Sharma, Billy Ruddy, Josh Langley, and Jake Riva also had a good showing swimming a fast 3:21.67 in Prelims, dropping their 31st place ranking to a 25th. The relay marks the last high school swim for Sharma in his memorable career, as well.