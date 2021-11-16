Lafayette switches to remote learning amid outbreak

Lafayette Township School switched to virtual learning for about a week to tamp down a Covid-19 outbreak.

On Nov. 10, Dr. Lydia Furnari, Lafayette Interim Superintendent, announced that the district was notified of a number of positive cases resulting from exposure at events in school and outside events.

A large number of close contacts were identified, she said. The school needed to switch to virtual learning because of the high number of cases.

Erin Siipola, Lafayette school business administrator and board secretary, said the school has been following the governor’s executive order to test unvaccinated teachers and staff once a week. The school district is partnering with a local lab to do the testing.

The school plans to return to in-person learning on Nov. 18, as long as it’s safe to do so, school officials say.