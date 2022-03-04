Live music is back! Check out this weekend’s events

See Stephen Marley at the Newton Theatre

Friday, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Get your tickets fast to see Stephen Marley, an eight-time Grammy Award winner and son of legendary King of Reggae Bob Marley, at the Newton Theatre this Friday. You definitely don’t want to miss out on Marley’s reggae funk.

Address: Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St, Newton, N.J.

Watch Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5: The Musical”

Friday and Saturday

The Kittatinny Players will present Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5: The Musical” on March 3rd at 7:07pm, March 4th at 7:07pm and March 5th at 3:33pm at Kittatinny Regional High School. Attend the show after getting out of your 9 to 5!

Address: Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Rd, Newton, N.J.

Check out West Milford Camera Clubs Display at the West Milford Library

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

West Milford Township Library invites you to visit their second floor gallery from January through March 2022 to enjoy a display of photographs taken by members of the West Milford Camera Club.

Address: West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J.

Thrift at Treasures of Hope Thrift Store

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Treasures of Hope Thrift Shop is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and holds many wonders for your home from books, to jewelry to clothing.

Address: First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Avenue Newton, N.J.

Eat some sandwiches and soup in support of the Sussex Fire Department

Sunday, 11 a.m.

It’s a Soup and Sandwich Social! $6 soup includes a choice of sandwich (combinations of ham, turkey and grilled cheese will be available to order). Plan to eat-in or carry-out. All proceeds benefit the Sussex Fire Department.

Address: 25 Loomis Ave, Sussex, N.J.

