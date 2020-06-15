Anita J. Dunkerley of Lafayette, N.J., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Kindred Hospital at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, N.J. She was 63.

Born in Pequannock, N.J., to the late Harrison and Margaret Ballard, Anita had lived in Sussex County most of her life.

Anita is survived by her sons, Sean Dunkerley and his wife, Nicole, of Sussex, N.J., and Scott Dunkerley of Hamburg, N.J.; and her grandchildren, Reese, Avery, and Harper.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Shannan M. Dunkerley, in 2018; and her brother, Rodney Ballard, in 2002.

Due to government restrictions, private cremation services were arranged by the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, National Office, 161 North Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.