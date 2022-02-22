Barbara J. Schweikart

Barbara Joan Schweikart, of Apalachin, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in hospice care with her family by her side. She was 79 years old.

She was born to Joseph and Stella Franchak May 8, 1942 in Manhattan, N.Y. Barbara graduated from Julia Richman High School in 1960. She was married to John Schweikart in 1965 and lived together in East Northport N.Y. for 36 years before moving to Apalachin. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Stella, sister Dolores and her brother Joseph. She is survived by her husband, John, two children: Laura Levis (Brian) of Binghamton, N.Y. and John Schweikart of Owego, N.Y. and her grandchildren: Brennen, Nikolas, Alexis, Julie and John, as well as her nieces and nephews: Janet, Joseph, John and Jennifer. Barbara worked for the Northport-East Northport School District as an administrative assistant before retiring. Her favorite past time was watching the boats at Northport dock. She was always taking care of her family, her biggest attribute. She had a heart of gold.

A funeral mass will be offered at St. Patrick’s Church in Binghamton Saturday Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon, N.J. at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at St. Patrick’s Church in Binghamton on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barbara’s memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier (212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, N.Y. 13760) or the Humane Society (167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903).