Brigitte H. Vindeni of Newfoundland, N.J., passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. She was 66.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1954, in Germany to the late Sophia (nee Weber) and the late Otto Preuss.

Brigitte married Kenneth Vindeni in 1985 and resided for about three years in Pequannock Township, N.J., later moving to Oak Ridge, N.J., and for the last 18 years have made their home in Newfoundland.

For many years Brigitte was a real estate agent, most recently with Werner Realty in West Milford, NJ..

She will best be remembered for her great summertime gatherings at their home.

Brigitte is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth of Newfoundland; her dear sister, Ingrid Grondin of Hillsborough, N.J.; her loving niece, Kristin Josephs and her husband, Seth, of Lancaster, Mass. and her adored great-niece, Kalli, and great-nephew, Dylan.

She was predeceased by her parents, Sophia and Otto Preuss, and her sister Monika Messinger.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. during the last half hour of the visitation at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J.