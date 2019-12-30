ESU holds winter commencement ceremony

Pike County, Pa.
Vanessa Anderson, Matamoras, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Edita Bardhi, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Bachelor of Arts, English
Karla Blas, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Kristen Cappello, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Fine Arts, Integrated Art and Design
Briana DeSouza, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Arts, Spanish
Kevin Diaz, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Amy Fortuin, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Early Childhood
Sterling Francois, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Business Management
Erin Guyre, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Social Work
Marque Hampe, Shohola, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitative & Human Services
Elaine Letki, Milford, Pa., Master of Arts, History
John Maffei, Milford, Pa., Bachelor of Fine Arts, Integrated Art and Design
Alynah Morales, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Sport Management
Donald Punger, Greeley, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Destinee Ramos, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Arts, Sociology
Destinee Ramos, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Caitlin Voelkl, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Kevin Wetklow, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Meata White, Bushkill, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Wayne County, Pa.
Rachel Biscardi, Newfoundland, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Business Management
Caitlin Hamlin, Lake Ariel, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Business Management
Tanya Hohfeler, Hawley, Pa., Master of Education, Special Education
Michael Inglesby Hawley, Pa., 18428-7793 Bachelor of Arts, History
Kourtney McGinnis, Lake Ariel, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Social Work
Martin McHale, Pleasant Mount, Pa., Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Orange County, N.Y.
Daniel Campagna, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Business Management
Augustin Cassas, Middletown, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Health Education and Physical Education
Emily Eder, Warwick, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Sport Management
Sydney Hendershot, Port Jervis, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Health Education and Physical Education
Samantha Maier, Montgomery, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Health Education and Physical Education
Bella Muniz, Middletown, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science
Hannah Pitt, Highland Falls, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Recreation Services Management
Louis Vigorita, Middletown, N.Y., Bachelor of Science, Health Education and Physical Education
Sussex County, N.J.
Isabelle Becker, Stanhope, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Early Childhood
Kevin Costabel, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Business Management
Kristen English, Branchville, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training
Vincent Franco, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Biology
Rosangela Franco, Andover, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Spanish
Colette Hansen, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education (PreK-4)
Zachary Lospinuso, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Arts, Communication
Sarah Mackey, Stillwater, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Early Childhood
Brianne McGlone, Wantage, N.J., Master of Education, Reading
Samuel Nubile Sandyston,, N.J., Bachelor of Arts, Communication
Georgeanne Predmore, Lafayette, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Elementary Middle
Christian Silva, Newton, N.J., Master of Science, Exercise Science