ESU holds winter commencement ceremony

East Stroudsburg, Pa.. East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania awarded degrees to 486 students at its winter commencement ceremony held Dec. 14, including 406 bachelor’s degrees, 78 master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees. Local students to graduate are listed here.

Wantage /
03 Jan 2020 | 01:28
Sussex County

Isabelle Becker, Stanhope, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Early Childhood

Kevin Costabel, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Business Management

Kristen English, Branchville, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training

Vincent Franco, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Biology

Rosangela Franco, Andover, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Spanish

Colette Hansen, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education (PreK-4)

Zachary Lospinuso, Newton, N.J., Bachelor of Arts, Communication

Sarah Mackey, Stillwater, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Early Childhood

Brianne McGlone, Wantage, N.J., Master of Education, Reading

Samuel Nubile Sandyston,, N.J., Bachelor of Arts, Communication

Georgeanne Predmore, Lafayette, N.J., Bachelor of Science, Special Education (PK-8)/Elementary Middle

Christian Silva, Newton, N.J., Master of Science, Exercise Science