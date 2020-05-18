Jennifer Jo Seal of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Overlook Hospital in Summit, N.J. She was 49.

Daughter of William and Mary (McNamara) Thompson, she was born on Dec. 6, 1970, in Morristown, Pa.

Jennifer Jo resided in Ocean City, N.J., prior to moving to Hopatcong 25 years ago.

She graduated from Ocean City High School, Class of 1989, and Rutgers University, Class of 1993. Jennifer Jo worked as a manager of the accounting department for the Briad Group of Livingston, N.J., since 1996.

Jennifer Jo loved spending time with her kids and being as much a part of their activities as she could, especially watching both kids work their way to becoming black belts in karate. She enjoyed the gym and Zumba. She had just completed her training to teach Zumba. Her ideal vacation was spent with her family sitting on the beach or poolside with a good book or camping out in the woods and fishing with her family. Family trips to Topsail with her entire family was always the high point of the summer. There was also a special place in her heart to spend time with her aunts and the women of the Seal family sitting for hours playing a card game called Hand and Foot. Jennifer Jo was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran church in Sparta, N.J.

Survivors include her husband, John; son, Jared; daughter, Jada; parents, William and Mary (McNamara) Thompson; brother, Ken Thompson and wife, Aimee, and; brothers-in-law, Greg Seal and wife, Cindy, and Andy Seal and partner, Michele Wert; nephews, Jacob, Ben, and Logan; and niece, Janessa.

A private virtual memorial service was held May 11. Memorial donations may be made to Jennifer Jo's children's college fund.