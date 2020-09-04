Joan Paula Kelly, née Closs, formerly of Lake Mohawk, N.J., died peacefully after a brief illness in her home on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was 90.

She was the wife of the late Basil Trevor Kelly, C.B.E. of Nassau, Bahamas.

Paula was born in Orange, N.J., on June 21, 1929, to the late Herbert and Marion Closs.

She is survived by her sons, Steven and his wife, Susan, and Gary; daughter, Lynn and her husband, Christopher Lowe; grandchildren, Jennifer, Thomas, David, Ashley, Travis, Kelly, Lauren, and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Trippett, Hunter, and Liam; brother and sister-in-law, Sir Godfrey and Lady Sonia Kelly; sister-in-law, Nancy B. Kelly M.B.E.; Gladys Viernes, caregiver and devoted companion; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her sisters Jeannemarie Closs Beierle and Jane Marion Closs Overton.

Paula spent her life devoted to her husband, Basil, and her family. They spent many years traveling the Bahamas aboard the Saga Boy, always joined by family and friends. After Basil passed in 2003, Paula enjoyed extensive travels around the world with friends and frequent visits with her family.

She possessed an extraordinary zest for living and was the life of many a party. Paula’s love for her family, her positive outlook on all things, along with her boundless energy, humor, and charm, defined her character.

She was a member of the Nassau Garden Club, the Royal Nassau Sailing Club, and enjoyed her Book Club.

The family is following their mother’s wishes and will announce a celebration of her life for family and friends at a future date to be determined.Donations in her honor can be made to the Cancer Centre Bahamas or the Bahamas Humane Society.