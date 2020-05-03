Loretta (Fitzpatrick) Rankin, loving mother of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Care One at Morris in Parsippany, N.J.

Daughter of the late Harold and Nellie (Donnelly) Fitzpatrick, she was born in Queens, N.Y., on Oct. 8, 1935.

Loretta grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., before moving to Hopatcong 50 years ago.

A member of the Hopatcong Seniors, Loretta enjoyed making the best for Hopatcong, including making snowmen for the police department. She had the best heart in the world.

She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Christine Warner; and her husband, Robert Rankin.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Rankin; devoted mother of Michael Rankin, Lauretta Warner (David), Roberta Rankin, Christine Rodenbaugh, Patricia Callaremi (Donald), and Frank Camione; cherished grandmother of Samantha, Amanda, Johnny, Marsha, Kaitlin, Jordan, Teddy, Claire, Donald, and Anthony; and loving great-grandmother of Brooklyn.

Due to the restrictions of social distancing, the family has chosen to hold Loretta's services privately.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).