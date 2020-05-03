Mary G. Struble of Newton, N.J., passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at United Methodist Communities Assisted Living at Bristol Glen in Newton. She was 97.

Daughter of the late Millard and Frances (Broda) Goldsmith, she was born in Newton on March 13, 1923. She was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

She received her bachelors degree from Duke University and was a first-grade teacher at Ogdensburg School for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Sunshine Singers, volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 20 years, and was the church organist for various congregations over the years. She was an avid bird watcher and gardener.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Oliver Watson Struble Jr., on June 5, 1996; and her sister, Amanda Farrell.

She is survived by her children, Peter Struble and wife, Judy, David Struble and wife, Patricia, Daniel Struble and husband, Carl Pope, Susan McCabe, Robert Struble, and Andrew Struble and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Deborah and Brian Schuetzler, Elizabeth (Beth) and Michael Muller, Sarah Struble and Kathy Keleher, Martha Current, Frances and Kyle Kudasik, Rebecca and Michael Maley, Kristen Struble and Mathew Struble, and Ezekiel Struble; great-grandchildren, Carter Muller, Channing Muller, Rory Keleher, Sophia Maley and Charlotte Maley; and sister, Margaret Hydorn.

Services and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, Box 115, 919 Fairview Lake Road, Stillwater, N.J. 07875; or Sussex County Food Pantry, 83 Spring St., Newton, N.J. 07860.