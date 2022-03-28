Alec Winston Soutter of West Milford, N.J. passed away at home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 after a prolonged illness. He was 76 years old.

He was born November 22, 1945 in New York City to the late George and Loretta (nee Madden) Soutter. Alec grew up and raised a family in Leonia, N.J. while working as a Computer Programmer for Texaco, Inc. in NYC. After retirement he moved to West Milford, N.J. where he enjoyed the company of many friends. He was an avid music listener, was a nationally ranked table tennis player, enjoyed reading, rock collecting, and TV. He was well-known for his quick wit.

Alec is survived by his children George Soutter and wife Debbie of Wantage N.J., Steven Soutter and wife Kathy of Ridgewood N.J., Sara Prisciantelli and husband Jeremy of Suffern N.Y., and Ian Soutter and wife Alicia of Hollis, N.H.; 10 grandchildren Evan Soutter and fianceé Andrea Costantini, Christopher Soutter, Hannah Soutter, Julie Soutter, Jocelyn Soutter, Brayden Soutter, Lincoln Prisciantelli, Ryan Prisciantelli, Connor Prisciantelli, and Clara Soutter; his former-wife Joanne Soutter; his dear friend Dorothy Drason; friends Frank and Debbie Serino; and many other friends, nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation and prayer service took place on Saturday, March 26 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home. Final disposition will be private.