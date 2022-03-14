Angela T. Esposito, of Hamburg N.J., passed away on Friday, February 25th, 2022, at CareOne in Morristown. She was 68 years old.

Born in Paterson to the late Angelo and Raffaella (Aurea) Esposito, Angela grew up there. She had lived in Savannah, Ga. before settling in Sussex County, where she lived most of her life.

A registered nurse, Angela was a 1975 graduate of William Paterson College. She retired from Andover Subacute as an MDS Coordinator.

Angela had a love for dogs. She was also known to spoil her five nephews.

Predeceased by her parents; brother, Michael Esposito; and significant other, Joseph Bopp, Angela is survived by her sister, Mary and husband Bill Perkins of Glenwood; sister-in-law, Ronny Esposito, also of Glenwood; and her five beloved nephews, Michael, James, Bill, Charlie, and Matthew.

A visitation for Angela was held on Tuesday, March 1 at the Ferguson - Vernon Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 2.