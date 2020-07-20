Annegret M. Sandau of Fredon, N.J., was called home to Our Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was 87.

She was born in Bremen, Germany, the oldest child and only daughter of Herman and Sophie Buchholz. Annegret came to the United States in 1954 at the age of 21. Her sponsor was her mother’s sister Dorathee Sonneberg.

In 1955 her parents and brothers Herman, Werner ,and Fred came to the United States, and all settled in Irvington, N.J. Annegret worked as a seamstress while continuing her education at the community colleges in Sussex and Morris County. She then went to work for J. Leven Company, which later became Five Star Group, as a bookkeeper until 2010.

Annegret was a member of the Sparta Evangelical Free Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Annegret enjoyed her garden and going to the Jersey Shore.

She is survived by her son, Jack Sandau and wife, Lorri; brothers, Herman Buchholz and wife, Heidi, and Fred Buchholz and wife, Joy; grandsons, Shawn Sandau and wife, Kristin, and Jonathan Sandau and partner, Katlyn; two great granddaughters; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Carey and Julie Buchholz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Werner.

She will be remembered for her kind loving heart and her willingness to always volunteer and help at the German Club in North Bergen, nursing home, and soup kitchen in Newton, N.J. She will be greatly missed by many.

A graveside service was held July 9 at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, N.J. Funeral arrangements were made by Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Goble Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.