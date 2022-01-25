Arline M. Siverson of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Newton Medical Center. She was 84.

Born in Duryea, Pa., to the late Joseph and Anna (Walukonis) Kolakoski, Arline grew up there and had lived in Harrison, N.J., before settling in Ogdensburg in 1964.

She was a retired corrections officer with the Sussex County Juvenile Detention Center, Arline was also an active member of her community. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas of Aquin Church in Ogdensburg. She was also involved in senior citizen groups throughout Sussex County and very much enjoyed her Bingo games.

Predeceased by her husband, Richard Siverson in 2005, Arline is survived by her children, Nancy and her husband, Greg Walker, of Glenwood, N.J., Kelly and husband, Frank Will, of Highland Village, Texas, and Richard and wife, Sandy Siverson, of Morristown, N.J.; and grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, and Hunter Walker, Alexis, Francis, Mary, Arline, and Eli Will, and Meghan, Mackenzie, Kathryn, and Braeden Siverson. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Klokus and was the beloved aunt to her niece and nephew.

Visitation was held Jan. 24 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. A Funeral Mass was held Jan. 25 at the St. Thomas of Aquin Church in Ogdensburg, with burial in the church cemetery following.