Barbara A. Hete, of Franklin N.J., passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Barn Hill Care Center in Newton, N.J. She was 81 years old.

Born in Franklin to the late John and Emma (Aumick) Vance, Barbara was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. Barbara was an avid baker and cook. She also enjoyed socializing and was always ready to go shopping or out to eat with family and friends.

Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Stephen Hete, Barbara is survived by her beloved sons, Stephen Jr. and his wife, Deborah Hete of Milford, Pa., and Brian and his wife Keshia Hete of Summerville, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren Renee and Christian Hete.

Visitation for Barbara was held on Wednesday, March 2 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home. A funeral service was held March 3 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Fire Department and EMS, and the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).