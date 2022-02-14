Bernard John Beihl, Jr., formerly of Sparta N.J., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Bristol Glen in Newton, N.J. He was 86 years old.

Born in Livingston to the late Bernard and Eleanore (Stahl) Beihl, Bernard settled in Sparta in 1962. A graduate of Seton Hall University, Bernard worked as an automotive sales rep for Bendix. He was also a devoted parishioner and usher for the Our Lady of the Lake RC Church.

Predeceased by his parents, Bernard is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Collins) Beihl; children Jeanmarie Brady of Myrtle Beach, S.C., John Beihl and wife Sayda of Milford, Pa., Michael Beihl of Rossford, Ohio, Bernard Beihl, III and wife Mary of White Lakes, Mich., and James Beihl and wife Susanna of Lawrenceville, Ga; as well as his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake RC Church in Sparta, N.J. Friends and family are invited to gather at 12 p.m. for a brief visitation period beforehand. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pope John Angels Fund (popejohn.org).