Betty Knight of Lady Lake, Fla., passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, May 21, 2020, following a long illness. She was 81.

Daughter of the late Chris and Dorothy (Belmas) Blumhagen, she was born in Newton, N.J. Betty was a longtime resident of Branchville, N.J., before moving to Florida. She worked at the Grand Union in Branchville and Sparta, N.J., before retiring after 30 years of service.

Betty enjoyed bowling, camping and bingo. She loved watching her kids play sports and especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roy Knight Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Tom Cuneo; and son and partner, Roy Knight Jr. and Sue Driscoll; grandson, Roy Knight III and his mother, Tammy Knight; sisters, Joan May and Janet Burtis; as well as her nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her daughter, Lorraine; and brother, Bob.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was to be held at the Wood Funeral Home, Branchville.

Memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 304 Lagrande Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159.