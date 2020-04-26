Betty L. Muller of Newton, N.J., loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was 94.

The beloved wife of the late Richard F. Muller, she is survived by her loving children, Judy DelVecchio, Jeffrey Muller, and Jill Papp; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Betty attended Keuka College in New York and then graduated from Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She loved animals and was a volunteer at Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary. In her 60s, she began horseback riding at the stables at Waterwheel Farm. In addition, she was an active member of the Blairstown Presbyterian Church. During most of her life her summers were spent with family and friends at the Masonic Camp in Bear Mountain, N.Y.

At this time due to the current circumstances, there will be a memorial service at Branchville Presbyterian Church at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary, 52 County Road 661, Newton, NJ 07860. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, Branchville, N.J.