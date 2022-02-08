It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Carolyn Jane Liquori (nee Bennett) at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. She was 79.

She was born to Russell And Harriet Bennett in Newton, N.J.

Carolyn resided in Fort Lee, N.J., for about 50 years where she raised her three children before moving to Wantage Township, N.J., a few years ago.

In her younger years Carolyn had worked as a waitress at the Franklin Diner in Franklin, N.J., where she met the love of her life Ralph Liquori, and has lived happily ever after together for 53 years.

Carolyn was very passionate about God and her family. She was a proud member of The 700 Club and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of the Bible with others. Carolyn put family above everything and found happiness in entertaining and bringing her family together. Carolyn was known for being very kind, selfless and forgiving.

Carolyn is predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters and is the beloved wife for 53 years of Ralph Liquori Sr. Of Wantage Township, N.J. Devoted mother of Stacey Lavelle and her husband, Dave of West Milford, N.J. Ralph Liquori and his wife, Roseanne of Washington Township, N.J. Brett Liquori and his wife, Johanna of Fort Lee, N.J., and Lisa Porcelli of IL. Loving grandmother of Megan, Samantha, Scott and Bobby. Great grandmother of Lorenzo, Brantley, Vienna, Harper, Avianna, Vincenza, Santino and Parker. Dear sister of Jeanie Blahut of Franklin, N.J., Marion VanBlarcom of McAfee, N.J., Rose Bennett of Franklin, N.J., and Nancy Onder of Ocala, Fla.; and cherished by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J., on Feb. 6, followed by funeral services. Cremation was to be private.

Memorial gifts may be made to The 700 Club, The Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463 (cbn.com/700club).