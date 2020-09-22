Charlene Crum

Charlene Ellen (Gurrell) Crum of Franklin, N.J., died at Newton Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was 70.

Born in Paterson, N.J., to Charles and Helen Gurrell. Charlene grew up in Butler, N.J. and moved to Franklin, N.J., over 40 years ago.

Charlene volunteered as an EMT on the WV First Aid Squad in Franklin. She worked as a medical assistant and transcriptionist in Newton, N.J., for over 15 years. Family and friends meant the world to her. Charlene welcomed and loved all the pets her children bought home. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and loved watching game shows.

The beloved wife of Arthur John Crum, Charlene is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Wilhelmy) Tully, son Jason Thomas Crum, grandchildren Shane and Kyle, her sister June Devaney, and many nieces and nephews.

Charlene was predeceased by her beloved son Arthur John Crum J.r, brother Charles Gurrell, and parents Charles and Helen.

Family and friends are invited to Charlene’s Celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Franklin American Legion Post #132. All are welcome to gather and share their memories.

Private cremation services are by Direct Cremations LLC, 559 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, N.J.