Charles K. Wetherill of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Complete Care at Barn Hill in Newton. He was 79.

Charles was born Feb. 11, 1942, in Kearny, N.J., to Katherine (Kindleberger) and William Henry Wetherill. He married Virginia (Ginny) Kiefer in 1964, and together they raised their family in Lake Intervale.

Known as Charlie to those who loved him, he graduated and obtained his master’s degree from Wagner College. For many years, he worked as a CPA/comptroller for Research Cottrell in Bedminster and their subsidiaries. During this time there, he traveled and worked in Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico. After retirement, he drove a school bus in Jefferson Township, as he was devoted to children.

Over the years, Charlie coached little league, was a Deacon in church and was a board member on the Lake Intervale Management Association. He also was a Seeing Eye puppy raiser and a therapy dog handler. Charlie was a member of both the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church and the Venice Presbyterian Church.

He loved splitting his time between New Jersey and Venice, Florida. His passion was golfing. He was an avid reader, lover of crossword puzzles and the TV show Jeopardy! He enjoyed gardening, his daily walks, and most of all, his family.

Charlie was known as a kind, humble, generous man and was a true gentleman.

His wife, Ginny; parents, Katherine and William; and brothers Robert and John predeceased him.

He is survived by his brother Bill; his sisters Liz and Barbara; his devoted daughters and son, Jennifer Kraljevich and her husband, Mark, Jill Folz and her husband, Jim, Krista Schellinck and her husband, Chad, and Ken Wetherill and his wife, Ayano. He was the proud grandfather (PopPop) of Sara and her husband, Jeremy, Kyle and his wife, Kellie, Connor, Erika, Arisa, Nikki, Julia, Jacqueline and her husband, Oleg and William. He adored his great grandson and namesake, Charlie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Seeing Eye, Inc, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960; or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. during the last half-hour of the visitation at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, N.J.