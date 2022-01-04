Clifford R. (“Doc”) Predmore of Montague, N.J., peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, N.J. He was 88.

Born in Vernon to the late William and Amelia (Luft) Predmore, Doc lived in the McAfee section of Vernon, N.J., before settling in Montague in 1996.

A U.S. Army veteran, Doc had worked for McAfee Excavating as a heavy equipment operator for many years before starting his own business, Doc’s Excavating. He had also previously been a volunteer with the McAfee Fire Department. Doc could always be found tinkering with something. He enjoyed building race car engines and had owned a mini sprint that won several races. He was also very fond of flower and vegetable gardening and was well known for his straw bale gardens.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Donald, Warren, and William Predmore Jr.; and sister, Jean Sartell.

Doc is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda (Hovencamp) Predmore; daughters, Dawn Katz of Sparrowbush, N.Y., and Gail Hayes of Wantage, N.J.; sons, Clifford Jr. and Roy Predmore, both of Milford Township, Pa.; grandchildren, Kaleigh Hayes, Lauren Hayes-VanderVoort, and Rachel Katz; as well as his brother, Kenneth Predmore. He will also be missed by his dachshund, Annie.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.