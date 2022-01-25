Colin Alexander Mankiw of Vernon Township, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. He was 35.

Born in Newton, N.J., to Alex and Sue (nee Csirip) Mankiw. Colin was a lifetime resident of Vernon Township.

Colin was a 2007 graduate of Vernon Township High School. He was an athlete in Special Olympics for track and field, basketball, and bocce; and a player/coach assistant for the Vernon Challenger baseball team. Colin enjoyed bowling and celebrating with his friends in the Aktion Club. He had a beautiful life filled with gardening, raising butterflies, swimming, gingerbread houses, Disney World and Sesame Place.

Colin is the beloved son of Alex and Sue Mankiw of Vernon Township, N.J., and dear brother of Sean Mankiw residing in Los Angeles, California. He leaves behind many friends who loved and cared for him and will miss him dearly.

He is predeceased by his grandparents, Harry and Priscilla Mankiw and Victor and Patricia Csirip.

Private cremation services will take place under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. A celebration of Colin’s life will be scheduled in the springtime. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to NJ Special Olympics, Polar Plunge, CAT Crew (support.sonj.org/fundraiser/3631931).