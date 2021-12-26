Craig Thomas Storms of Greeley, Pa., died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at home. He was 31. Born April 28, 1990, in Newton, N.J., Craig was the son of Thomas Edward Storms of Sussex, N.J., and Tammy Lynn (Sanders) Storms of Greeley. He worked as a roofer for Sherlock Venture Roofing.

Craig enjoyed fishing and watching football and was a huge New York Giants fan. His hair, clothes, eyebrows and shoes were always on point. He figured out how to cut his own hair at 12, because no stylist could cut it right.

He was a perfectionist and a thrill seeker. One of the best days of his life was jumping out of a plane. He was a skillful roofer who loved his work and took pride in knowing something unique. He loved his kids, family, and friends with all of his heart.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Damen, Laila and Chase Storms of Greeley, Pa.; two sisters, Tosha Petersen and her husband, Chris of Hawley, Pa., and Savannah Storms and her husband, George Sanford, of Greeley, a.; brothers, Charlie Magos of Milford, Pa., and Dustin Storms of Sussex, N.J.; maternal grandmother, Linda Owens of Greeley, Pa.; and paternal grandmother, Kathy Glennen of Sussex, N.J.

A celebration of Craig’s life will be held at a future date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne County Drug Task Force, 925 Court St., Honesdale, PA 18431.