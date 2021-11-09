Delbert N. Busby

Delbert “Del” Busby of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. He was 78.

He was born in Red Deer Alberta in Canada on Sept. 22, 1943, to the late Hubert Perry Busby and Charlotte (Hickson) Busby. Del served as a drill sergeant in the Canadian 2nd North Saskatchewan Regiment. He was a union electrician for 50 years and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers both in Canada Local 993 and New York Local 3.

Del is survived by his wife of 28 years, Maureen (Mulhall); son, Sean (wife, Tina); daughter, Tammy Parolin in Canada; and step-daughter, Christine Bizzoco, husband, Gaetano, and their two children residing in White Plains, N.Y.

Del grew up in Canada with his two brothers, Wayne Howard Busby (wife, Eileen) and Barry James Busby (wife, Elsie) and he has a total of five grandkids.

Family members and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Rte 23) Sussex, N.J. A private cremation service was held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.