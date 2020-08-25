Donald J. Casey of Newton, N.J., formerly of Hopatcong, N.J., and Caldwell, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 64.

Don was born in Orange, N.J. and worked for LabCorp in Cranford for 10 years. He was an avid Yankees fan and a devoted family man.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Sanders Casey; son, Robert, and his fiancée, Emilie; siblings, Edward Casey, Jane Jacobus, Ellen Magarelli and her husband, Tony, and Virginia Ackerman and her husband, Jack; nephews, Sean, Stephen, Brian, Christopher, Ken, Dean, Kevin; and niece, Candace.

Donald was predeceased by his loving daughter, Megan Casey.

Visitation was held Aug. 20 at the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 21 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.