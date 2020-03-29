Donald R. Stoll (“Donnie Awesome") of Newton, N.J., passed away unexpectedly on the morning of March 24, 2020. He was 53.

He was born July 31, 1966.

Donnie was a man who spent his life serving his community. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a deputy district warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service; an exempt member of the Wallkill First Aid Squad, where he served as captain for over 10 years, leading his crew to respond to the 9/11 attacks; once a member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department; and was also an exempt member of the Franklin Fire Department, where he served his ranks up to captain before he received the diagnosis of kidney failure and stepped down from an officer role.

He was employed by Atlantic Ambulance Corp. for many years as an EMT.

His greatest joy in life was his daughter, Donna Stoll, and his grandson, Cameron Stoll.

To know him was to know a man who had a heart of gold; a man who would do anything for anyone even if he did not know them. He loved to talk to anyone and everyone. He cared deeply for his family, including his first responder family.

He was predeceased by his mother, Clare L. Stoll.

He is survived by his father, Richard R. Stoll, of Franklin, N.J.; daughter, Donna M. Stoll, sister, Brenda L. Pettenger of Ogdensburg, N.J., and grandson, Cameron M. Stoll, all of Ogdensburg, N.J.; stepdaughter, Laurie M. Miller of Franklin, N.J.; niece, Jenna Matthews of Colombia, S.C.; fiancé of eight years, Tina Hanrahan of Newton, N.J.; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and a lot of friends.

Due to government restrictions, services are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin, N.J. A public memorial visitation for Donnie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Fire Department.