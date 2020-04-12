Eric Simon, two months shy of 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, at his residence in Hackensack, NJ.

He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany. At age 14, Eric and his family were uprooted from their home in Wiesbaden as they fled Nazi persecution in 1938.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Post service, Dr. Simon began a long and distinguished career establishing himself as a scientist of worldwide renown, yet he remained forever humble.

Eric lived with his wife, the love of his life, in Bergen County, N.J., for 66 years. They lived in Teaneck for 54 years before moving to Hackensack 12 years ago.

Eric was a neuroscientist and headed a lab at NYU Langone Medical Center for 54 years before retiring in 2014, at the age of 90, as Professor Emeritus. As part of his many accomplishments, Dr. Simon discovered opiate receptors in the brain and coined the word endorphin.

One of Eric’s passions was skiing, which he did until he was 86. It provided many wonderful family times together.

He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Irene, in 2017.

He is survived by his adoring family, daughter, Faye, and her husband, Len; sons, Martin and Larry and his wife, Lea; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Walter.

An amazing person, brilliant man, outstanding scientist, Eric loved his family and friends with a passion, warmth, love, generosity -- like no other. He was kind to and interested in everyone. He had a zest to live, a "joie de vivre" beyond anyone we knew. He has deeply touched so many hearts. He will be remembered by so many, but his passing leaves a huge hole, at the same time that his life leaves a huge impact and presence.

A virtual graveside service was held on Monday, April 6.

Once the Covid situation is under control, the family will have an in-person gathering to celebrate his life and mourn his death together.

Donations in Dr. Eric Simons’ name may be made to: IES Brain Research Foundation or Prostate Cancer Foundation (Faye Simon Harac, president and founder: iesBrainResearch.org; 973-726-6218).