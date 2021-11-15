Floyd T. Kalish of McDonough, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Ga. He was 87.

Son of the late Saul and Lillian Kalish, he was born March 29, 1934, in Bronx, N.Y. He had lived in Sussex, N.J., before moving to McDonough, Ga., in 2018.

Floyd spent his career as a traveling salesman for various companies. He loved to travel, bird watch, spend time with the family and his NY Giants!

Floyd was predeceased by his first wife, Phyllis Kalish; and his third wife, Beatrice Kalish.

He is survived by his children, Hilary O’Leary and her husband, Peter, Richard Kalish, Glenn Kalish and his wife, Brittney, Cyndi Cipriano and her husband, Charlie, Allison Luberto and her husband, Scott, and Jeffrey Ware; his grandchildren, Jennifer Muserallo and her husband, Kiel, Michael O’Leary and his wife, Mackenzie, Matthew O’Leary and his wife, Amanda, Kara Kalish, Jessie Kalish, Alexandra Cipriano, Julia Cipriano, Josh Luberto, Kyle Luberto, Scott Luberto, Jarrett Luberto, Conner Luberto, Daniel Luberto, and Maria Luberto; his great-grandchildren, Ellia Muserallo, Dara Muserallo, Kieran Muserallo, Catherine O’Leary, Teagan O’Leary, Sawyer O’Leary, and Brody Luberto.

Private services were to held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.