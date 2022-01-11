Frederick C. Finck Jr. of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Fredon, N.J. He was 88.

Fred was born on Sept. 15, 1933, in Englewood, N.J., to Frederick C. and Ethel Stephanie (Campbell) Finck. Fred was a resident of Bergenfield, N.J., and in 1990 moved to Vernon.

Fred retired as a warrant officer from the U.S. Army National Guard. He was the owner-operator of Frost Liquors in Oradell, N.J. He was the “Fred Fix It” in Vernon, fixing things throughout Sussex County.

He was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church and a member of the St. Joseph ministry, an avid golfer and gardener. He was a past-member and exempt fireman in Bergenfield Fire Department. Fred was resident at Bristol Glen and a member of the Bristol Glen Council and the Men’s Group.

He was predeceased by his wife, Laurine (Clinton) Finck.

Fred is survived by his children, JoAnn McLaughlin Howard (Daniel) of Hamburg, N.J., Frederick C. Finck III of Milford, Pa., Susan Burke (Brian) of Vernon, and Edward Finck (Suzanne) of Vernon; his 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and a brother, George Finck (Nettie) of Hillsdale, N.J.

Relatives and friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 14, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. The family will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Service at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, and committal service at Glenwood Cemetery.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to the St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church 614 Route 517, Vernon, NJ 07462.