Gail M. Stanley of West Milford, N.J., for the past 51 years, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. She was 79.

She was born on Janu. 28, 1942, in Montreal, Canada, to the late Betty M. (nee Mailhot) and Maynard Stanley.

For many years Gail was a sales representative at Cablevision in Oakland, N.J.

She will best be remembered as enjoying aerobics, painting, playing Scrabble, and Rummy tiles.

Gail was predeceased by her dear sister Donna Stanley.

Gail is survived by her loving children, John Cahill of Mason, Ohio; Kim Cahill of Oak Ridge, N.J., and Stacey Renner of Hamburg, N.J.; her cherished grandchildren, Justin Halbig, Katie and Kevin Cahill, and Brandon Renner; and her loving companion, Bruce Donah.

Visitation and prayer service were held Nov. 8 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, Newfoundland, N.J.

Final disposition was to be private.