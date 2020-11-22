George A. Calvert died unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home. He was 73.

Born in Dover, N.J., he lived in Stanhope, N.J., for 34 years. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Calvert was a martial arts teacher and owner of Chester Karate Academy in Chester for 40 years prior to retiring. He enjoyed trips to Okinawa to study Karate and the history and culture of the homeland of karate. Mr. Calvert was a longtime member of the St. Cesario Society, especially the Feast.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Joan Calvert; sisters, Lena Blanch and Madeline McPherson; and brother, James Calvert.

Visitation was held Nov. 22 at Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong, N.J. A Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 23 at St. Michael’s Church, Netcong, with interment following at Stanhope Union Cemetery.