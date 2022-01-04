George Matthew McDougall of Knoxville, Tenn., passed peacefully on Dec. 26, 2021, at home in the presence of his loving family. He was 65.

George was born on Oct. 3, 1956, in Teaneck, N.J., to Elaine (Ottomano) and George W. McDougall, moving to Byram Township, N.J., in 1967. George was a 1974 graduate of Sparta High School.

Following graduation, George was trained as a welder and left New Jersey to pursue his career, as a lifetime member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, working throughout the country on many extensive projects. He held residences in New Mexico, Florida, and Georgia before settling in Knoxville, Tenn., for the last 36 years, until his retirement in April 2021.

George was an avid hunter who loved his time spent in the woods with nature, amassing many trophies, which were displayed to honor the animals and reminding him the love of the hunt and respect for the animals. He also loved spending time with friends, family, and his loyal dog, Zeek.

George is preceded in death by his father, George W. McDougall.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Lou McDougall,; his loving mother, Elaine A. McDougall; his son, George R. McDougal; grandson, George R. McDougall.; sisters, Bonnie Jean Yashinovitz, Linda A. Leenstra (Jack); brother, John McDougall (Rebekkah); nephews, Joseph Yashinovitz, Theodore Leenstra (Stephanie), John McDougall, Jake McDougall; nieces, Ruth Koval (Brian) and Dani Jean Yashinovitz; and grand-niece, Olivia.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.