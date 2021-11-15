Helen E. Kaposi (nee Barta), of Hamburg, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. She was 106 years old.

Born to the late James and Elizabeth Barta in Hamburg, N.J., she has been a lifelong resident of Hamburg, N.J.

Helen and her late husband, Gary built their home in Hamburg and owned a convenience store with two gas pumps and enjoyed selling soft serve ice cream from there. Helen worked as inspection laboratory supervisor for Plastoid Corp in Hamburg, for 30 years retiring in 1978.

Helen was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin, N.J., a member of the Hardyston Township Senior Citizens, named Senior Citizen of the year in 2017 in Hamburg, was known for her cooking and immaculate cleaning abilities and was a dedicated caretaker for all of her family members. As she stated at her 100th year birthday celebration at the Littell Center, “Family supersedes everything.”

Helen is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Gary Kaposi; her sisters, Elizabeth Kannaley and Mary Bodle; a brother, Joseph Barta; and is cherished by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received their friends at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 7Franklin, N.J., on Nov. 11, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or Immaculate Conception RC Church, 75 Church Street, Franklin, NJ 07416 would be greatly appreciated.