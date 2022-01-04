Helen Meyerhoffer of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home in Bristol Glen Assisted Living with her loving daughter by her side. She was 93.

She was born May 14, 1928, and raised in Paterson, N.J., where she lived most of her life. In 1994 Helen moved to Hampton Township, N.J., and more recently to her home at Bristol Glen.

She was the daughter of the late John and Helen (nee Moore) Whitcroft. Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She had been active on the Sparta Monday Ladies Bowling League, the Hampton Commons Seniors, the Hampton Township Municipal Senior Group, as well as a longtime volunteer with the Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church Thrift Shop, Newton.

Helen was predeceased by her devoted husband, Michael, in 1987; her loving son Michael John in 1997; and her “baby brother” John “Jack” Whitcroft in 2013.

She is survived in life by her loving and devoted daughter, Kathleen, and her husband, Leo DeVincenzi of Thendara, N.Y.; her sister, Mary Casperson of Queensbury, N.Y.; her lifelong friend, Catherine Hartman of Lincoln Park, N.J.; as well as her granddaughters, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Helen also wanted to acknowledge the entire staff at Bristol Glen for making her stay memorable, especially her “favorite” (and you know who you are) 3rd floor aids who cared for her with love and dignity, and the fabulous Activity Crew/manicurists, including her adopted granddaughter!

Private cremation is being handled at the convenience of the family. Memorial visitation and services will be held on April 8 and 9. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Bristol Glen Benevolent Fund at 200 Bristol Glen Drive, NJ 07860. Arrangements were made by Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home.