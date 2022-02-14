Henri Kyle Porzuelo of Andover Twp., N.J. passed away Monday, Feb. 7 2022 at Morristown Medical Center following a long and courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 18 years old.

Born in Newton N.J., he has been an Andover, N.J. resident all his life.

A senior at Newton High School, Henri had a passion for cooking and was recently accepted into Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and would have been attending after his graduation. He was active with school musicals and choir. He enjoyed singing, dancing, drawing, playing video games, and making people laugh. He was a fun-loving, silly boy who was kind to everyone he met.

Henri Kyle is survived by his parents Henry and Neah (nee Guarin) Porzuelo, his brother Harvy Porzuelo and his sister Kate Porzuelo both at home. Also surviving are his tita Jane and Matti Alberto of Andover Twp., as well as his extended family in the U.S. and Philippines.

Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 10 2022 at Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home in Newton, N.J. A funeral mass was celebrated Friday, Feb. 11 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Sparta, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online at: gofund.me/a30aec48

Online condolences are available through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com