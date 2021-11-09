Janet A. Dennis passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 31, 2021, with her family beside her. She was 82.

Janet was a twin and was born on Sept. 26, 193,9 in Montclair, N.J., to the late Guy and Katherine Bishop. Janet retired in June 2000, after 28 years of service from AT&T/Lucent. After retirement Janet served her community in many ways, always with a smile and a good joke or two.

Janet was a member of the Lafayette Federated Church (LFC) and led the Joy Club and taught the kindergarten Sunday school class for many years and was active in many other church ministries. She was a member of the Branchville, Frankford, and Hampton Senior clubs, Red Hats, The Janet Club and the Silver Sneakers, as well as a very active member of the Women’s Club of Culver Lake.

In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her sisters, Elise; her twin sister, Joyce; and her brothers, Guy, Ray and James. She is survived by her sister, Norma Jean; her children, Scott DiSarno and his wife, Donna, of Branchville, N.J., (Culver Lake), Jill Davis and her husband, Rodney, of Hillsborough, N.J., and Ruth Hope and her husband, Howard, of Ringoes, N.J. grandchildren, Scott Jr., Keith, Jamie, Eric, Ryan, Kimberly, Amy, Nicole and Kelsey; and great-grandchildren, Alivia, Micah, Maverick, and Emma.

A memorial service to celebrate Janet’s life will be held at the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette on Nov. 13 at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Rt 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home..