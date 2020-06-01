Janet Ann Ragsdale of Newton, N.J., died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Newton Medical Center. She was 62.

Daughter of the late Edward Mueller, she was born in Baltimore, Md. Janet lived in Houston, Texas, where she was married on Aug. 23, 1980, then lived in San Antonio, Texas, before moving to Jackson, N.J. She moved to Andover Township, N.J., where she lived for five years, then moved to Newton 20 years ago.

Janet received her bachelor of science degree from West Virginia University. She was a police dispatcher for Andover Township Police Department, retiring in 2017 with 25 years of service.

Janet was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton. She was an avid tri-athlete and also enjoyed traveling. Janet especially enjoyed spending time with her family and was a doting grandmother.

Janet is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Ragsdale; children, Michael Ragsdale of Andover Township, Jacqi Ragsdale of Jacksonville, Fla., and Elizabeth Ragsdale of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Alexander and Lily Ragsdale and Luca Issaco; mother, Peggy Mueller of Baltimore; and sisters, Diane Flemming of Claremont, Calif., and Barbara Pramschufer of Upland, Calif.

Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to the 200 Club of Sussex County, 11 Lawrence Road, Newton, NJ 07860.