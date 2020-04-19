Jennie L. Ratti of Sussex, N.J., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Care Center in Frankford, N.J. She was 103.

Born in Coupon, Pa., to the late Louis and Ines (Agnetti) Serventi, Jennie lived in Cliffside Park and North Bergen, N.J., before settling in Wantage, N.J., in 1947. She and her husband, Renald “Shakespeare” Ratti, owned and operated Ratti’s Confectionary Store and the Five and Ten, both in Sussex Boro. Jennie had also been a parishioner of the St. Monica’s Roman Catholic Church in Sussex and a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her husband and nine siblings.

She is survived by her loving children, Eugene A. Ratti and his wife, Elaine, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., Renald L. Ratti and wife, Billie, of Ocala, Fla., Louise I. Dente and husband, James, of Wantage, and Mario J. Ratti of Raritan, N.J.; grandchildren, Monica Lineburg and husband, Jeff, Anthony Ratti, and Michael Dente; great-granddaughters, Allyson and Isabella; and one surviving sister, Matilda Serventi of Tyrone, Pa.

Due to government restrictions, services are private and under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.