Jennifer Ann Buyer (nee McNally), age 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, NJ on February 20, 2020 due to complications from ALS. She was born to Thomas and Ann McNally of Whitestone, NJ.

Jen was a graduate of Queens College where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked at NY Hospital/Cornell Medical Center where she met her beloved husband, Dr. David Buyer. They were married in 1995 and moved to Sparta in 1998 where they raised their two children, Molly, 23 and Roy, 20.

Jennifer lived a full life and was an inspiration to her family and friends. She always had a positive outlook and was generous and thoughtful. Jen loved to entertain and cook for her family and friends. Jennifer maintained numerous friendships over the last five decades with the previous coworkers, cousins and old neighborhood friends. Jen enjoyed her annual girl's weekend with nursing friends she knew for over 30 years.

Jen was always helping others and loved to volunteeer and particpate in activities with persons with special needs. Jen is predeceased by her father, Thomas, and sister-in-law, Nancy. Jen is survived by her husband, Dave, their children, Molly and Roy, mother Ann McNally, brother Mark (Delia) McNally, cousin Justine Gillis, three sisters-in-law, Anne (Tom) Kelly, Mardith (Mark) Buyer-Christianson, Janet (Kimball) Buyer-WAtts, and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Jennifer will be held on Saturday, April 18th at noon to 3 p.m. at Perona Farms in Andover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ALS Society.