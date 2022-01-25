John G. Cahill, formerly of West Milford, N.J., passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. He was 80.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1941, in Hackensack, N.J., to the late Jane (nee Wessel) and the late John Cahill. John grew up in Saddle Brook, N.J., and has resided for the last 60 years in West Milford, N.J., where he was the owner/operator of G&C Carpeting of West Milford.

He always enjoyed the outdoors, especially kayaking at Wawayonda State Park and spending time at Brown’s Point.

John was predeceased by his parents Jane and John Cahill of Saddle Brook, N.J.

He is survived by his loving children, John Cahill of Ohio, Kim Cahill of Oak Ridge, N.J., and Stacey Renner of Hamburg, N.J.; and his cherished grandchildren, Justin Halbig, Katie and Kevin Cahill, and Brandon Renner.

Final disposition will be private. Arrangements were by Stickle Soltesz Funeral Home.