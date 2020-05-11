John Henry Miller II of Andover Township, N.J., passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Andover Township. He was 69.

Born in Edison, N.J., on May 14, 1950, John was a salesman in the home improvement industry for many years before his retirement. He loved playing golf, watching sports and talking about sports. A fun and loving person, John always found it easy to get to know people. His daughters and grandchildren will always remember wonderful family vacations with him. John will be missed by family and friends.

He was predeceased by his son, John Henry Miller III, in September. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Benson and Sharon O’Meara; son-in-law, Brian O’Meara; grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, and Aaron Benson, Olivia O’Meara, Lilly Miller, and Emma Pincock; mother, Dorothy Miller; as well as four sisters and a brother.

Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.