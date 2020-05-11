John Richard Blauvelt of Andover, N.J., died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Newton Medical Center. He was 81.

Son of the late Phillip and Martha E. Blauvelt, he was born in Newton, N.J., May 30, 1938. John was a lifetime resident of Sussex County.

He was a truck and for Ayers and Seely and also drove a bus for First Student in Andover before his retirement. A member of the Lakeland Rescue Squad, John was also a member of the Andover Borough Fire Department and the Sussex County Fire Police.

John is survived by his wife, Dorothy C. Blauvelt, of Andover; sons, John R. Blauvelt of Flemington, N.J. and Brandon Blauvelt of Andover.

Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to Andover Borough Fire Department, 152 Main St., Andover, NJ 07821; or Lakeland Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 311, Andover, NJ 07821.