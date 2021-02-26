Joseph Felso of Highland Lakes, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, with his wife by his side. He was 93.

Born in France, Joseph grew up in Hungary before moving to the United States in the 1950s. He worked as an electrician at PrestoLock in Garfield, N.J., prior to his retirement in 1990.

He was predeceased by his parents; son, Joseph Felso,Jr.; and brother, John Pady,

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Ilona Felso (nee Otvos); daughter, Gabriela Huff and her husband, Jerry; stepsons, Joseph Gruber and wife, Linda, and James Gruber and wife, Lynda; brother, Sandor Pady and his wife, Eva, and family; grandsons, Jerrod and Brandon Huff; step-grandchildren, Joseph Gruber Jr. and Julie, Rebecca, and Sarah Gruber; and step-great-grandson, Danil.

A memorial service for Joseph will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.